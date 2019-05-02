Wilfred Eli Wilson passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the age of 88. He was a native and resident of Gretna, LA. Beloved husband of 66 years to Lillian Craft Wilson. Son of the late Eli and Leta Howard Wilson. Brother of Shirley Wilson (the late Ernest Sr.) Smith and the late Frank, Alvin, and Shelby Wilson and Nellie Wright Hawkins. Brother-in-law of Chester R. Craft, Betty Craft Peoples, Mary Craft Seib, and Rev. Gloria Taylor Provergean; also survived by 48 nieces and nephews, and a host of great- and great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of New Hope Baptist Church, Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, and all neighboring churches; members of Emmanuel Cooper Temple #912, Emma V. Kelley Council, Louisiana State Association all of the IBPOE of World, Alpha Gamma Zeta Chapter and all local Zeta and Phi Beta Sigma Chapters of Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma, Inc., New Orleans Zeta Amicae, Star of Hope Chapter #17 O.E.S.P.H.A., Pride of Gretna Chapter #60, Pride of Oakville Chapter #149 District #1 & Esther Grand Chapter O.E.S. P. H. A., Griseldam Court #34 & The Grand Court Heroines of Jericho, Josephine Smith Court #1 and the Pelican Grand Court Order of Cyrenes, New Orleans Assembly #1 Order of The Golden Circle & Eureka Consistory #7 of the United Supreme Council, P.H.A., Platter Court #114, Platta Temple #15 & Desert of LA of A. E. A. O. N. M. S. of South and North America, St. James Commandery #2, Pelican Grand Commandery Knights of Templar, Andrew T. Robinson Chapter #89 Holy Royal Arch Masons, and Prince Hall Grand Chapter Holy R. A. M. of Louisiana, and Pride of Algiers Lodge #102 F&AM are invited to attend the Funeral Service at New Hope Baptist Church, 434 Seventh St. Gretna, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Warren Johnson, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019