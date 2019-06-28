Wilfred Joseph "Red" Williams Jr. passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 61. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Williams; and his parents, Olga L. Williams and Wilfred Joseph Williams Sr. He is survived by his two sons, Joshua P. Williams and Jared A. Williams; and his five siblings. Wilfred "Red" Williams Jr. was a lifelong millwright who was loved and cherished by friends and family. Red was a loving father, husband, brother, son, and friend, that would give the shirt off his back to anyone he loved, and often opened his home to family and friends hard on their luck and would "handle" any problems loved ones came to him with. He was an avid lover of motorcycles and the lifestyle that came with it. He especially loved the yellow Harley Fatboy that he was known for. It was a lifelong love affair that Debbie, his wife, would often say was his girlfriend on the side. Red was famous for riding his yellow Harley to many a driveway while making his visits and roaring the engine for everyone to hear, letting you know he had arrived. Red could not go anywhere without running into someone his infectious personality had touched somewhere along the way, and there was always a tall tale that ensued shortly after leaving everyone who listened in roaring laughter, a touch of disbelief, and a whole lotta what the hell were they thinking to the casual listener. A husband who loved Debbie deeply forever and always. A father who would go to hell and back for Josh and Jared. A Brother who was always there when he was needed and often when he was not. A friend who could always be counted on for a great time and a crazy conversation that would never be forgotten. A man who cared for his dogs like they were his kids and cried for them all the same, and quite possibly the greatest, yet worst wedding dancer that any will ever see. The Red dog now rests in peace after one last ride into the sunset. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 6, 2019, from 10-5 at Cochiara's Marina, 4477Jean Lafitte Blvd, Lafitte, LA. 70067. Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 6, 2019