On May 24th, 2019 Mrs. Wilhelmina Johnson at the glorious age of 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep and her soul ascended into heaven. Mrs. Johnson was greeted into heaven by her parents Joseph & Clara Peters; husband, Leon Johnson, Sr; twin brother, William Peters; sisters, Marguerite Peters, Naomi Dumas, Marcella Letory, Drucella Joseph and Wilma Joseph; two grandchildren, Shandrieka Fox and Sean Eric Johnson; son-in-law, Larry Davis, Sr. Born September 14th, 1927 in New Orleans, LA , Mrs. Johnson grew up in The Treme area. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy. She met the love of her life, Mr.Leon Johnson, Sr. and together they gave birth to their legacy - Leon Johnson, Jr, Joseph Johnson, Sr., Elise Davis and Elaine Faulk. Mrs. Johnson's pride was her grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Relatives and Friends; Staff and Employees of The Ritz Carlton, New Orleans and BS&W Plano are invited to attend the funeral. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the life of Mrs. Wilhelmina Johnson will be held in the Magnolia Chapel of Charbonnet Funeral Home, 9200 I-10 Service Road (East), New Orleans, LA 70127 on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 AM, Bishop Ronnie London, Officiating. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Final arrangements entrusted to Charbonnet Family Services (504) 581-4411. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019