Willamena Adams Paretti passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. She was born on April 25, 1949 in Pineville, LA to the late John Lloyd Adams and Victorine Cactus Brossette Adams. Willie was the beloved wife of the late Craig Anthony Paretti, Sr. She was the loving mother of Craig A. Paretti, Jr. (Melissa) and Stacey P. Rase (Mike). Willie was the proud grandmother of Shelby, Hadley, Larry and Landry Rase, and C.J., Mary, and Trent Paretti. She was the sister of Sheila Adams Berry, the late John Lloyd Adams, Jr., and Reginald Trent Adams. Willie will be especially missed by her long-time partner, Don Petitpain. Willie Paretti was a visionary and a humble servant who dedicated her life to serving the community through organizations making an impact in St. Tammany Parish. She served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees at Lakeview Regional Medical Center for 35 years, was on the Local Emergency Preparedness Commission Executive Committee, the STARC Advisory Board, the Children's Advocacy Center and Hope House Advisory Board. Additionally, she was an active board member of the St. Tammany Commission on Cultural Affairs, Causeway Police Charitable Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and the Southeastern Louisiana University Development Foundation. Ms. Paretti was presented the St. Tammany West Chamber's 2013 Community Leadership Award for her selfless dedication to improving the quality of life in our community. Engaged in active service assisting both children and young adults, Ms. Paretti was instrumental in the creation of Hope House, the Children's Advocacy Center sanctuary for abused children, earning her the Hope House Children's' Advocacy Award; and HOYST (Homeless Outreach for Youth in St. Tammany), which provides shelter and transitional housing, as well as supportive services that lead to self-sufficiency and stable living conditions. Ms. Paretti was also bestowed with the Angel Among Us Award and the YMCA Hero Award. Sophisticated Women Magazine honored her for her philanthropic endeavors in 2012. Ms. Paretti has served on a number of other local community boards, including the Northshore Community Foundation, the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, the St. Tammany Association for Retarded Citizens, the Alliance for Good Government Executive Committee, and the Maritime Museum, at which she also served as Chairman of the Madisonville Wooden Boat Festival. A resident of St. Tammany Parish for 40 years, Ms. Paretti was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, and was a small business owner. She was a sustaining member of the Greater Covington Junior League and a Charter Officer of the Krewe of Eve. She proudly raised two children in St. Tammany Parish, affording her the opportunity to serve on school PTA Boards for nine years, coach soccer, and direct high school dance teams. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433, Covington, LA 70433 on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM with visitation from 12:00 Noon until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northshore Community Foundation, 807 N. Columbia St. Covington, LA 70433. Interment will be held privately at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Covington, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019