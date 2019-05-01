William A. "Bill", "Willy", "Harry" Rook, a resident of Norco, LA, passed away at his home on April 27, 2019 at the age of 94. Husband of the late Doradeese "Deese" Bernadette Poirrier Rook, father of John E. Rook (Mary), William R. Rook (Becky), Kathleen A. Rook, Cynthia M. Lawless (Brian), Margaret "Peggy" M. Miano (Kerry), and Elizabeth "Betty" B. Farwell (Gary). Lovingly called "Poppy" and "Grampy" by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also the uncle of 4 nieces and 3 nephews, and identical twin brother to Edward Earl Rook. He is also preceded in death by his parents Earl Bourgeois Rook and Marguerite Morrissey Rook, sister Marjorie Rook, and brother James Rook. Bill graduated from Leo High School in Chicago, Illinois in 1942. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and attended Navy Flight School. He would serve his country from 1942 until 1946. He worked for many years as a steamfitter, pipefitter and plumber and was a member of Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 60 since 1963. He was a member of the Little Red Church Knight of Columbus, Lions Club, VFW, and American Legion. He enjoyed watching Jeopardy, spending time with his friends at Club 99, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. The family would like to thank his caretakers, Denise, Jernise, Jolynn, Pam, Paige, Troyann, Tina and Kentell for their excellent, loving care and compassion. The family would also like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for the comfort and care given to our father. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 401 Spruce St. Norco, LA, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery, 13396 River Rd., Destrehan, LA, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or a donation to the . To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019