William Anthony Dominique, a mechanic for Kentwood Water Company passed away on December 8, 2018 at the age of 64 years. Beloved father of Brandy Smith and Mark Dominique. Son of the late Viola Navarre Dominique and Joseph Milton Dominique. Brother of Judy Clavier (Anthony) and the late Janet, Milton, Dennis, Carmelite, Joyce and George Dominique. Survived by grandchildren Ty Smith, Faith Smith, Jayden Dominique; former wife Frances Becnel; best friends Nicholas Mayeux and Tammy Bellanger and their children; and also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70124 on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019