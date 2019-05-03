William Antonio Roa died peacefully at home on April 30, 2019. He was born in Managua, Nicaragua on June 20, 1928 to the late Guillermo and Lola Roa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Nila Martínez Roa; his children María Gutiérrez (Benjamín), Ana María Schmit (Jim), Guillermo Roa (Lora), Carlos Roa (Ann), Nila Sigler (Michael); his only sister María Socorro Reinoso (Ramiro); his nephew Sergio Martínez (Amalia), whom he raised as a son, and his family; his son-in-law Danilo Saborío; his grandchildren Benjamín and Elisa Gutiérrez, Pauline and Isabelle Schmit, William Saborío, Christina Twele (Ross) and Alexander Roa, Oliver Roa, Rebecca and Jonathan Sigler; his great-grandchild Lydia Twele; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his daughter Marisa Saborío and his grandson Albert Schmit. He will be remembered always as a kind and gentle soul, a man of impeccable character and morals, a man who sacrificed all for his family, and a man who loved the Lord and Our Lady until his last breath. Visitation will be held at St. Benilde Church in Metairie, Louisiana, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank Dr. Carter Davis and the staff at Ochsner's Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center for their excellent and tender care. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a blood donation in his memory. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 6, 2019