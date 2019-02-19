William Charles "Charlie" "Poodge" Weiland crossed his last finish line on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Covington, LA into the arms of Our Loving Father. He was born on April 8, 1951 in Baton Rouge, LA to the late William Allen Weiland and Johnnie Cross Weiland. Charlie traveled and ran, literally ran, all over the world with his beloved wife and best friend, Mary Hawkshead Weiland, for the last 17 years. He was the loving father and the best "Poodge" to Kimberly "Berly" Billiot and Jeremiah Lasyone. Charlie was the proud grandfather to Katie Fisher, Brady Billiot, Molly Billiot, Hayden Lasyone and Kamryn Lasyone. He was the brother of John Weiland and Leah Canady. He was also an adoptive father to his fur-posse of Border Collies and cats. Charlie was an Eagle Scout who attended Baker High School and the University of Southwestern Louisiana. Charlie lived life to the fullest, collecting cherished friends and memories from all over the world. He set the bar high in his work ethic and his values making everyone around him, whether at work or home, strive for greatness. Sitting still was rarely an option unless it was to enjoy one of his favorite wines or bourbons surrounded by family and friends or take in the view of his beautiful gardens. From racing to hunting to scuba diving, there was not an adventure that passed Charlie by. His passion for life and his faith in God were contagious and will live on through those who loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:30 AM until service time. Interment will follow the service at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery, St. Benedict, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph Abbey. www.stjosephabbey.com. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary