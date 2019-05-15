William Dezara, Sr. age 73 a U.S. Army Veteran was born on March 30, 1946 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He attended George Washington Carver Senior High School. Husband of Shirley P. Dezara. Son of the late Clara Antoine Dezara and Andrew Dezara, Sr. Father of William Dezara, Jr. Brother of Elvina Day and the late Muriel Louise Roach, Andrew, Jr., Bertrand, Sr., Merlin, Alden, Earnest and Cecile Perkins. Brother-in-law of Lucille Dezara. Also survived by one grandchild William Dezara III and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of New Birth M.B.C. are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 3320 Louisa Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Going Home Service at 10:00 am. Pastor Issac Stewart, Officiating. Interment St. Vincent DePaul (Louisa). You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019