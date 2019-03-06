Major William Eugene Keslick, U.S.A.F. (Ret.), born in Bloomington, Illinois on February 25, 1931, passed away on March 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in New Orleans, Louisiana. Maj. Keslick was preceded in death by his father Floyd Harold Keslick of Clinton, Illinois, in 1931, and his mother, Carrie Lucille Huie Keslick of Battle Creek, Minnesota, in 1976 and son-in-law Frank Bruno Giordano in 2017. Maj. Keslick is survived by his loving wife, Betty Sue Wilkinson Keslick, of 63 years, his daughter Katherine Keslick-Miller, and son-in-law Derek M. Miller of Catskill, NY, daughter Julia Keslick Giordano of Gretna, LA, and son William Brian Keslick and daughter-in-law Dee Keslick of Springfield, LA, and four grandchildren, Christine A. Giordano and Frank E. Giordano of Gretna, LA, and Laura K. Miller and Bryan M. Miller of Catskill, NY. Maj. Keslick (Ret.) was raised by his widowed mother in Springfield, Illinois where he played in the band as first trombone graduating from Lanphier High School in 1949. Maj. Keslick graduated Tulane University in 1975. He had previously attended Bradley University at Peoria, Illinois and participated in ROTC before enlisting in the US Air Force Cadet Pilot Training Program in 1951 at Bartow, Florida and Connally AF Base. After graduation and receiving his pilot wings, he continued advanced jet training at Moody AF Base in Valdosta, Georgia. In 1955 he married Betty Sue Wilkinson of Philadelphia, Mississippi. Maj. Keslick served the USAF flying the T-6, T-28, T-33, F-86D, F-94, F-89 and F-102 and later joined the Louisiana Air National Guard New Orleans 159th Fighter Wing in the 122d Fighter Interceptor Squadron flying the F-102 and F-100. Maj. Keslick then retired in 1971 from the Air National Guard and joined the FAA Air Traffic Controller/Weather Briefing Services until retiring from service in 1985. After retiring Maj. Keslick was an avid model railroader and traveled extensively with his wife Betty. Visitation will be on Friday March 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm, followed by services at 1:00 pm at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA 70058. Interment to follow at Westlawn Cemetery at 1225 Whitney Ave., Gretna, LA 70056. Family and friends can view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary