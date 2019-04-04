William Francis Bode passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Covington, La. Bill was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, July 22, 1923 to Jennie and Edward Bode. Educated in the Catholic school system, he graduated from Christian Brothers High School, St. Joseph, Mo., in 1940. After graduation, he worked as a medical technician until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1942. His service brought him to both the European and the Pacific Theaters, where he worked as a medic. He would serve the next 40 years in the Army Reserve for units in Baton Rouge, La., Little Rock, Ark. and Bogalusa, Louisiana, attaining the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. In 1946, on his discharge from the Army, he was astute enough to marry Margaret Elizabeth Clark. Bill worked in pharmaceutical sales for 40 years, first with Merck and the last 30 years with Richardson-Merrell, later Merrell-Dow. Bill and Marge raised 5 children, Clark, Jane, Nora, Daniel, and David while later enjoying 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marge in 2003, his son Clark, in 2013, and his daughter Jane, in 1987. He was an intrepid sentimentalist with a case of wanderlust who loved to garden anything green having been a loyal member of the Baton Rouge Garden Club and later as the president of the American Azalea Society. He had a unique ability to engage and edify in a single conversation while feigning a curmudgeonly exterior. He was a blessing to his family and friends and will be so, so missed. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Chapel of Bagnell & Son Funeral Home 75212 Hwy 437 Covington, Louisiana 70435 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, La. 70130. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary