William "Bill" Gregory Vance passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 17, 2019. He was 68 years old. Beloved companion of Pamela K. Bennett for over 14 years. Loving brother of Dr. Mary Lee Vance of Charlottesville, VA and George Vance (Marybeth) of St. Rose, LA. Godfather of Austin Vance. Son of the late George and Emma Vance of Metairie, LA. Also survived by many cousins, relatives, and friends. Bill was a native and lifetime resident of the New Orleans area. He was co-proprietor of B&G Automotive and was a certified Coast Guard Engineer. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and tropical birds. Beneath Bill's humble persona he was an artistic mechanical designer. He loved spending countless hours and even years building showroom quality Harley's from bare antique wishbone frames he stumbled across in obscure junkyards. This was one of the many loves of his life, besides caring for his ornery tropical birds Tigger and Kiki that loved only him, and his dog Asia. He deeply cherished Pam, his family, and his friends. All of us that knew him, knew he lived life the way he wanted and enjoyed his life, but we also know that he is in a better place today happy and healthy again. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the are preferred. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at LEITZ-EAGAN Metairie, 4747 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:30. A private inurnment will take place in St. Paul, Virginia at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary