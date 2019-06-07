William H. "Bill" Haden Jr. passed away in Keller, TX on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Kenneth Delome Jr.; his parents, William Haden Sr. and Rita Wigginton Haden; and his sister, Jo Ann Haden. He is the beloved father of Kelly Haden- Guillory (Jerry), Lisa Haden Woolfolk (Michael), Emily Haden, and Jamie Haden. He is the devoted grandfather of Jenna, Lauren and Jacob Woolfolk, and Christian and William Helton. He is also survived by cousins, other family and many friends. A 1962 graduate of Martin Behrman High School in Algiers, Bill was a proud veteran of the Louisiana Air National Guard. He was a well- known saxophone player in the New Orleans area music scene, and he was honored to be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame and the Westbank Musicians' Hall of Fame. Following his retirement, he moved to Keller, TX where he continued to play his music. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the or to any group promoting the Musical Arts. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary