The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Gaudet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Gaudet Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William J. "Bill" Gaudet Jr. Obituary
William J. "Bill" Gaudet, Jr. of New Orleans, LA, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 75. He graduated from St. Aloysius High School in 1961. He then had a successful career with Hiller Jewelry. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly (Roussel) Gaudet; daughter, Michele Gaudet Pellissier; son-in-law, Glenn Michael Pellissier; grandson, Zachary Alexander Pellissier; and siblings, Ronald Charles Gaudet (Sylvia), Dianne Tonguis (Lee), Robert Paul Gaudet (Kathy), Donald John Gaudet (Karen) and Jackie Kelley (Mike). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members whom he loved dearly. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Gaudet, Sr. and Elvera St. Amant Gaudet. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bill and our family by Dr. Leslie Rodrigue and Dr. Bipasha Nath, as well as, Hospice Associates. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now