William J. "Bill" Gaudet, Jr. of New Orleans, LA, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 75. He graduated from St. Aloysius High School in 1961. He then had a successful career with Hiller Jewelry. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly (Roussel) Gaudet; daughter, Michele Gaudet Pellissier; son-in-law, Glenn Michael Pellissier; grandson, Zachary Alexander Pellissier; and siblings, Ronald Charles Gaudet (Sylvia), Dianne Tonguis (Lee), Robert Paul Gaudet (Kathy), Donald John Gaudet (Karen) and Jackie Kelley (Mike). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members whom he loved dearly. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Gaudet, Sr. and Elvera St. Amant Gaudet. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Bill and our family by Dr. Leslie Rodrigue and Dr. Bipasha Nath, as well as, Hospice Associates. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 p.m. Please share memories or condolences at www.muhleisen.com