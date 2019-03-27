Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. "Bill" Van Veen. View Sign

Born: January 26, 1935; Died: March 13, 2019. Honoring William J. Van Veen, MD, FAPA, APA Fellow. William (Bill) J. Van Veen, age 84, passed away on March 13, 2019 in the loving care of Gayle, his wife of 28 years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William (Willum) Van Veen and Janet Campbell Thomson; grandson, Tommy Carroll and half-brother, James Thomson. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Harrison Van Veen; daughters, Ann Dry, Katherine Owens, and Grace Nelson; son, John Van Veen; grandchildren, Maxwell, Cameron and Hector (Tito); stepchildren, Jimmy Miller and Stacey Savoie; step-grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon and Jordan. Bill was born in New York City on January 26, 1935. He graduated from Xavier HS, Manhattan, NY in 1952, completed his undergraduate studies at St. Peter's University (Jesuit University) in 1956, and completed medical school training at Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in 1960. He interned at George Washington University Hospital 1960-1961, and completed a psychiatry residency at Duke University Hospital 1961-1964. As a US Born: January 26, 1935; Died: March 13, 2019. Honoring William J. Van Veen, MD, FAPA, APA Fellow. William (Bill) J. Van Veen, age 84, passed away on March 13, 2019 in the loving care of Gayle, his wife of 28 years. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William (Willum) Van Veen and Janet Campbell Thomson; grandson, Tommy Carroll and half-brother, James Thomson. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Harrison Van Veen; daughters, Ann Dry, Katherine Owens, and Grace Nelson; son, John Van Veen; grandchildren, Maxwell, Cameron and Hector (Tito); stepchildren, Jimmy Miller and Stacey Savoie; step-grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon and Jordan. Bill was born in New York City on January 26, 1935. He graduated from Xavier HS, Manhattan, NY in 1952, completed his undergraduate studies at St. Peter's University (Jesuit University) in 1956, and completed medical school training at Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in 1960. He interned at George Washington University Hospital 1960-1961, and completed a psychiatry residency at Duke University Hospital 1961-1964. As a US Army reservist and psychiatrist, he was activated to duty as a Captain, joining the 277th Medical Division in Berlin, Germany in 1964 during the Berlin Wall Crisis where he served until 1967. He returned to Duke University as an Associate Professor of Psychiatry in 1967 and under a research grant, moved to LSU Medical Center (New Orleans) in 1968. From 1970 -1975 he was the Director of Psychiatric Residency Training at LSU Medical School, an active member and Secretary of AADPRT and also served as President of the medical staff at Coliseum House Psychiatric Hospital. He went into private practice of psychiatry in the New Orleans and Covington, LA areas from 1975 -1990, after which time he took a position as Medical Director of the Adult Unit at Jo Ellen Smith Psychiatric Hospital in New Orleans, where he met his wife Gayle who was a nurse there. From 1992 onward he worked in mental health centers in Louisiana, North Carolina, and Georgia under Locum Tenens staffing until moving to Nashville, TN in 1998 due to Gayle's career transfer. He accepted a permanent position at Centerstone Mental Health Center, Columbia, TN, staying there until he retired in 2005. He will be remembered for his keen insights, love of travel, shopping, cooking and sunshine, and as a connoisseur of fine wine, art, music and food. To celebrate his life, Rev. Anthony Stewart will conduct a service at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery rotunda, 7931 McCrory Ln., Nashville, TN at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019. A reception will follow from 4:00PM – 7:00 PM at the FiftyForward Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Fund, supporting our veterans. To leave a note for Bill's family or share a memory, please sign the online guestbook. Funeral Home Austin Funeral & Cremation Services

5115 Maryland Way

Brentwood , TN 37027

5115 Maryland Way
Brentwood , TN 37027
615-377-0775
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019

