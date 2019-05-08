William Jefferson Jr. a former Manager at Conoco Food Warehouse for over 30 years entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Ochsner Foundational Hospital at the age of 58. He was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Slidell, Louisiana. He served in the United States Marines Corp. Reserve from 1979 to 1982, where he received an Honorable Discharge. He was baptized at an early age by Rev. Robert B. Pardo, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Raceland, Louisiana. William attended the Little Zion Baptist Church of Avondale, Louisiana. He is Beloved son of the late William Jefferson, Sr. and Betty Forcell Jefferson. Loving husband of Jennifer C. Jefferson. Loving father of William Jefferson III and Igell Cavalier. Brother of Ronnie, Michael, Kevin, Kurt, Stephanie and the late Gwendolyn Jefferson. Grandson of the late Violet Graves and Harriett Green. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastors, Officers and Members of Little Zion Baptist Church of Avondale, La, Mt. Zion B.C. of Raceland, La. Employees of Conoco Food Warehouse of Harahan, La., Christiana Warehouse, Ochsner Hospital Slidell, La. and all the residents in Kennedy Heights of Avondale Louisiana are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Little Zion Baptist Church 433 Avondale Garden Road, Avondale, La. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Robert B. Pardo Officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. (until funeral time) Interment: Rest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Avondale, Louisiana. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019