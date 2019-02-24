William (Bill) John Sommers, Sr., of Slidell, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 92 years of age. Beloved Husband of the late Frances Laurie Sommers. Loving father of William (Bill) J. Sommers Jr, (Donna), Susan Sommers, David Sommers (Bobbielynn), and Stephen (Steve) Sommers. Son of the late Lawrence J. Sommers and Ursula Wilson Sommers. Brother of the late Lawrence C. Sommers. Grandfather, affectionately known as "Pups" to Tara Sommers Kraus, Todd Sommers, Stan Landry, Nick Landry, Rachel Sommers, Sarah Spanier, Bethany Burnett, David Sommers, and Caleb Sommers. Great Grandfather to Henry, Andrew, Ian and Colin Kraus, Joseph Sommers, William John Sommers III, Andrew, Jenna and Sutton Landry, Evan and Jacob Taylor, Gwyneth Spanier, Norah and Silas Burnett. Bill was a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Slidell for the last 13 years. Bill faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps near the end of WWII. After his military service, Bill attended and graduated from Loyola University and then worked as a Pharmacist until retirement. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Bill's memory to Passages Hospice. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary