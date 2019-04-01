The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
William Johnson, Jr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the age of 76. He was educated in the Orleans Parish School Board System; was a former employee of Sewerage and Water Board and New Orleans Parks and Parkways. William leaves to cherish his memory loving sister and devoted caregiver, Jacqueline Morgan. He is also survived by his nephew, John Morgan, Jr. (Shalita), great-nephews, Christian Goodman, John Morgan, III, and Justin Morgan; and great-niece, Brandi Bradley. William is preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite and William Johnson Sr., sister, Marguerite Johnson Fobbs, and niece, Veronica Goodman. Relatives, friends, and members of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home, 1615 St. Phillip Street, New Orleans, LA, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Interment, Private. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
