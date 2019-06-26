William Johnson Jr., Notary Public, age 83 years, passed away peacefully and his soul ascended into heaven on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in New Orleans, LA surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his mother Marion Clayton (Charles) Johnson and father William M. (Gladys) Johnson, aunt Alice Clayton Jefferson who reared him, and brother Lofton Johnson. William leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 58 years Jonnie Mae Johnson, three daughters Michele Johnson, Olga Johnson-Walters, and Gabriell (Jerome) Johnson Stewart. The apples of his eyes, grandchildren Justin Walters, Jonathan Johnson, Jeremy Johnson, Jerome Stewart Jr., Allana Stewart, and William Johnson Stewart. Siblings: Ferral Walker, Alice Bourgeois, Debra (Rev. Bruce) Davenport, Ella Holland, Charlene (Lester) Jackson, Rev. Clayton Johnson and sister-in-law Daphne Sanders Johnson. Mr. Johnson was a United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War Conflict Era where he served in Meteorology. He received a Commendation of Service for the Korean War Conflict. He was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and a 1967 graduate of Southern University in New Orleans with a BA in History. He went on to further his education at Tulane University where he completed his preparations to become a Notary Public. He received his Notarial Commission for Life and became a Charter Life Member of the American Society of Notaries in 1982. He also completed coursework to become a Paralegal at the University of New Orleans in 1989. He later studied and completed coursework to become an H & R Block Tax Preparer. William Johnson Jr. dedicated 31 years of service to the New Orleans Postal Service as a postal clerk. He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union. He received a commendation for Personal Risk of Service during Hurricane Betsy from the U.S. Postal Service. William Johnson was also the owner of Johnson's Notarial Services in Algiers providing notarial and tax services for numerous years. He was also a devoted member of the Progress Lodge #16 Prince Hall Masons in New Orleans, LA. Family, relatives, and friends are invited to attend the Home going Celebration honoring the life of Mr. William Johnson Jr. Services will be held at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA 70122 on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Lionel Davis Sr., Pastor of Pentecost Baptist Church, and Rev. Norman Francis of St. Stephen's Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. Interment at Venable Chapel A.M.E. Church Cemetery in Greensburg, LA. Majestic Mortuary Service is in charge of arrangements 504-523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary