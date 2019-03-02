September 12, 1922 – February 12, 2019. William Joseph Farrell Jr., age 96, of New Orleans, Louisiana, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was a Veteran, having bravely served in the United States Navy and Army Air Corps during WWII. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and played saxophone in the school band. He attended Southeastern University in Louisiana, Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and graduated from George Washington University with degrees in Criminal Justice and Forensic Science. William was a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, DC, for 35 years, specializing in cases involving identification of authorship, signature authentication, ink and paper document verification. After his retirement, he returned to New Orleans where he taught Criminal Justice and Forensic Science at St. Mary's Dominican College. After several years of teaching, he became a Forensic Document Examiner and Expert Witness for contested legal documents such as checks, deeds, wills, insurance policies, bank forgeries and contracts, testifying in numerous court trials. In addition to his successful career, William was a very accomplished saxophonist, performing with many of the great "big bands" around the U.S. and abroad. He served as President of the New Orleans Jazz Club, entertaining at countless events and venues. His talent for, and love of, music was a constant in his life since the age of 10. William was a member of the American Legion, American Academy of Forensic Science, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, America's Heroes, Inc. and Divine Mercy Parish. He was an avid philatelist, with a massive collection of stamps from around the world; and a member of the American Philatelic Society and the Vatican Philatelic Society. William was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Farrell Sr. and Catherine Thompson Farrell, his brother, Edward Farrell (Mary Lou), first wife, Caroline Betzner Farrell and second wife, Rita Canevari Farrell. He is survived by sons, William J. Farrell, III (Alisa) and S. Christopher Farrell (Christine); daughter, Leslie Farrell and "adopted" daughter, Constance Cooney (Dale). He is also survived by five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Dale Cooney, Joseph Perrier (special friend and care giver), Mary Kay Hamauei (niece and care giver), all his nieces and nephews, Chateau De Notre Dame (a Ministry of the Archdiocese of New Orleans), Notre Dame Hospice, the American Legion, Fr. Paul A. Clark of Divine Mercy Church, Rich Leveille (Saxophonist), The New Orleans Jazz Club, Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home and Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Family and friends are invited to attend services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Visitation will be 11:00am – 1:00pm, followed by a Catholic Mass at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. To sign and view the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary