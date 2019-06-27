William King Butler joined in fellowship with our Lord and Master on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born into a Christian home on April 28, 1939 in Baton Rouge, LA. King met Amanda Brewer in 1960. They immediately fell in love and were married on December 23, 1962. A remarkable marriage of 52 years ended when the love of his life was taken home on February 11, 2015. Following graduation from LSU, King entered pilot training in the United States Air Force. He flew various aircraft for eighteen and a half years of his career, including a tour in Vietnam where he flew the F-4C Phantom. In gunnery school King won the coveted "Top Gun" award. As an Instructor Pilot he taught students from five of the seven continents. At the time of his retirement King had ascended to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring from the Air Force, King returned to his Alma Mater, Ponchatoula High School where he started the first computer drafting course in Tangipahoa Parish, and the first Aerospace Engineering class in Louisiana. King taught Sunday school for over 50 years, most of them at First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. He completely put his faith in Jesus Christ at an early age. Except for his Savior, King would have died a number of times, especially in Vietnam. He leaves behind one son, Bryan Butler; a first cousin, Gail O'Quin; and numerous nieces and nephews. King was preceded in death by his wife, Amanda; parents, William Edward and Lucy Butler; and a sister, Lynn Gueymard. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, July 1, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula, 325 E Pine St, Ponchatoula, LA 70454 from 9:00 AM until funeral service at 11:00 AM. Services will be conducted by Dr. David Cranford, followed by interment in Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of King may be made to First Baptist Church of Ponchatoula. Donations may be made at http://fbcponchatoula.com/giving. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019