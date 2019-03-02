William Lee Spath passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at the age of 73 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 38 years Connie K. Spath; sons Christopher "Colby" Spath and Zachary "Beau" Spath (Holly); grandchildren Ivan and Owen Spath as well as numerous nieces and nephew. William is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Alma Spath and brother Robert Spath. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the AICPA and Louisiana Society of CPA's. William was an active member of The Shooters Club and NRA. He will be fondly remembered as a LSU sports enthusiast, from football, basketball to baseball. But first and foremost was his love and passion watching his grandsons play soccer. His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Ochsner CCU ICU and NEURO ICU for their wonderful care during his many stays, especially Dr. Steve Ramee and his staff for the last 20 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org. There will be a celebration of William's life at a later date. To sign and view the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 2 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary