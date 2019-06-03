The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
(504) 581-4411
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Charbonnet Family Services
4917 Judge Perez Dr
Violet, LA 70092
William Louis "Ness" Isaac Obituary
William "Ness" Louis Isaac was born on December 25, 1960 to the late Robert, Sr. and Louise Gibbs Isaac in New Orleans, LA. He departed this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Isaac was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Isaac; brother, Kelvin Isaac, Sr. and his wife Sophia; sister, Anita Harris and brother in law, Arthur Brown, Sr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral. A Homegoing Celebration honoring the life of Mr. William "Ness" Louis Isaac will be held in the Chapel of Charbonnet Family Services, 4917 E. Judge Perez Drive, Violet, LA 70092 on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Merrick Cemetery. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHAPEL. Final Arrangements Entrusted to Charbonnet Family Services (504)302-1520.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 7, 2019
