William M. Kikuchi, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Garrett Kikuchi; his son, William D. Kikuchi; his parents, John Y. Kikuchi and Isako Kataoka Kikuchi; his 5 brothers, Paul Kikuchi, Ernest Kikuchi, Kay Kikuchi, Arthur Kikuchi, and Ben Kikuchi. He is the loving father of Nikki K. Ventura (Andrew), Clifford J. Kikuchi, and Anna E. Kikuchi (Leslie). He is the devoted grandfather of Shallyn Watt (Andrew), Douglas Myers III (Jennifer), Ryan Myers, Karysa Ventura, Liam Kikuchi, Darby Kikuchi, and Eleanor Kikuchi. He is the loving great grandfather of Dominic Bushong, and Zander Myers. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA. Private family interment at a later date.

