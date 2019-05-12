The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
William M. Lucas Jr. Obituary
William M. Lucas, Jr., a prominent New Orleans attorney, passed away at Lambeth House on Saturday May 11, 2019 at age 91 years. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans graduating from Fortier High School, Tulane University and Tulane Law School. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving at the very end and after World War II. He practiced civil law and was a member of the Louisiana Bar Association. He argued twice before the U.S. Supreme Court (and won). He derived particular satisfaction in cases which protected first amendment rights to free speech. He was a partner in his own firm for many years and as a member of Sessions, Fishman at the end of his career. He was a past President of Temple Sinai. Mr. Lucas was the beloved husband of the late Jane Levy Lucas and by second marriage to Miriam Weill Lucas. He is survived by his two children, William Lucas of Boca Raton, Florida and Fay Lucas Oringel of Boynton Beach, Florida, his four grandchildren Aviva Gutnick, Ari Lucas, Jane Lucas and Katie Oringel, and his six great-grandchildren Rachel Gutnick, Hannah Gutnick, Daniel Gutnick, Rebecca Lucas, Lilly Lucas and Ben Richardson. A memorial service will take place in the Feibelman Chapel of Temple Sinai, 6227 St. Charles Ave. on Tuesday morning May 14, 2019 at 11:30AM with Rabbi Edward Paul Cohn officiating followed by a luncheon reception. Graveside interment will precede the memorial service and will take place at Hebrew Rest Cemetery #3 (Frenchman at Pelopidas Streets) at 10:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Sinai. Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 14, 2019
