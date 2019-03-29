William Milton Detweiler, Jr., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the home of his son in Metairie after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Mr. Detweiler, who was active in a host of organizations, died on the starting day of the annual Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, which he and his wife, Maureen Reed Detweiler, had helped found in 1987. He was the son of William Milton Detweiler, Sr., and Tracy Holloway Detweiler Watson. He is survived by his wife, Maureen Reed Detweiler; his children, Scott Reed Detweiler, Sr., and his wife Elsa Alzamora Detweiler; Bonnie Catherine Detweiler Shorr and her husband Samuel Dekoven Shorr; Keith Michael Detweiler and his wife Sofiea Lundgren Detweiler; and Jeannie Catherine Detweiler and her husband Dennis Arthur Millet. His grandchildren are Scott Reed Detweiler, Jr., Marie Levy-Alzamora, Elliana Catherine Shorr, Catherine Isabella Shorr, Emma Catherine Detweiler, and Eleanor Catherine Detweiler. Bill was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 28, 1940. He was a graduate of St. Aloysius High School and Loyola University College of Law, and he was engaged in the practice of law since he was discharged from active duty in the military in 1965. He was elected Constable of First City Court in New Orleans in 1978 and twice re-elected. Bill, an active member of the American Legion Ed Brauner Post 307, was elected National Commander in 1994. During his tenure as National Commander, he accompanied President Bill Clinton to Russia to represent American Veterans on the 50th Commemoration of the Allies victory in World War II. He most currently served as a Member of the Advisory Committee to the National Commander of the American Legion and as President of the Board of Directors of the American Legion National Endowment Fund. In 1996, Bill was elected to the Board of Trustees of the WWII Museum, serving as Secretary of the Board from 1997-2002. Since 2003, he has served as Consultant for Military and Veterans Affairs to the President and CEO of the Museum. He also served on the executive Advisory Committee for the newly built VA Hospital, securing health services for veterans throughout the country. Bill also served, as the President of the New Orleans Building Corporation since June of 2017, is the current Chairman of the Joint Development Committee of the Federal City Initiative/New Orleans Federal Alliance Committee, and also served on the Presidential Advisory Committee to the President of Xavier University. Currently, he served as an attorney for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, a position held since 1996. Most recently, Bill was awarded the National Order of Merit with the rank of Chevalier by the President of the Republic of France for his tireless work on behalf of veterans. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00pm. Visitation will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be private. Donations to the National WWII Museum in his name will be appreciated. To view and sign the guest book please go to www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary