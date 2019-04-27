William R. LeCorgne Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Julie Tricou LeCorgne; his three children, Jil LeCorgne Doughtie (Andy), Bill LeCorgne Jr. (Mittie), and Leslie LeCorgne Mills (Chris); and his seven grandchildren, Elliot Doughtie, Anna Lee Doughtie, Libby LeCorgne, Trip LeCorgne, Courtney Mills Spiegl (Theron), Catherine Mills and Christopher Mills. He is also survived by his brothers Charles E. LeCorgne (Lou) and John J. LeCorgne (Judy). He is preceded in death by his mother, Isabelle de los Reyes LeCorgne; his father, Earl R. LeCorgne; his brothers, Richard LeCorgne and Earl R LeCorgne Jr.; and his sister, Carol LeCorgne. A lifetime native of New Orleans, Billy, as he was known to his friends, met the love of his life at the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club in Bay St. Louis, MS while they were enjoying their family summer homes. After serving in the Army at Fort Sill in Oklahoma, where he taught Surveying, he returned to marry Julie and to study Civil Engineering at Tulane University. Billy enjoyed a long career in geotechnical engineering and holds 2 United States patents. He was a member of many social clubs, carnival organizations and professional organizations. He is a past president and commissioner of the New Orleans City Park Improvement Association, officer and director of the Tulane School of Engineering Board of Advisors, past president of Metairie Country Club, New Orleans chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as well as the Engineers Club of Louisiana. He reigned as King of Nereus. Billy loved sports; baseball, fishing, bowling, tennis and especially golf were his recreational passions. Whether participating or watching on TV, he could be found involved in these pastimes every week of his life. He was also an avid card player. Be it bridge or gin rummy, he was frequently involved in a game and usually victorious. Always ready with a warm welcome, a huge smile, often a joke, more often an invitation to join him to eat and drink. His greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to City Park Improvement Association. https://neworleanscitypark.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/69464/Default.aspx. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2019