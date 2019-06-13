William "Billy" Reynolds Seay, III passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 34. He was born in Jefferson, LA and resided in Kenner, LA. Beloved son of Lisa Helm Seay and William "Reggie" Reynolds Seay, Jr. Brother of Michael James Seay and Kevin John Seay. Fiancé of Laurie Lenfant. Grandson of the late William Reynolds Seay, Florence Schayer Seay, John Gunion Helm and Emma Louise Gaudin Helm. Nephew of Margaret Elizabeth Seay Cairns (Stephen), John Gunion Helm, Jr. (Candace), James Gaudin Helm and Robert Douglas Helm (Cheryl). Cousin of Peter Cairns, Jennifer Cairns Smart (Francis) and Robert, Rachel and Rebecca Helm. Billy was a rabid Saints fan, an avid fisherman, an intrepid carpenter, and a loyal friend who always valued authenticity over pedigree, with a heart the size of Montana and hair on fire going 100 miles per hour whenever he took on a project. He has been reunited with family and friends who loved him deeply. There are huge holes in the hearts of those left behind. His excited, big blue eyes will be missed. Should the Saints make their anticipated Super Bowl run, loud, unremitting yells will bellow from above. Dominus vobiscum. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Please share memories or condolence at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary