William Shepard Pleasants, Jr. of New Orleans, died on April 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Pleasants was born on November 21, 1929. He graduated from Fortier High School where he was on the football, swimming, and track teams. He was also a writer for the school's newspaper "The Tarpon." He then attended Tulane University where he obtained Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees. After pursuing a business career, Mr. Pleasants joined his Alma Mater, Tulane, where he served for many years as a fundraising officer. Thereafter, he was a fundraising officer for Southern Baptist Hospital and started a fund-raising consulting business. St. Martin's and St. George's Schools were both clients of special interest and devotion. While at Tulane University, Mr. Pleasants was involved in several school organizations, and a member of DKE Fraternity. He retained an intense interest in the fraternity throughout his life and was well known and respected for his leadership and work for the national organization, and for the Tulane Chapter. He served as a member of the vestry at Trinity Church for a number of years and also served in the Louisiana National Guard. Mr. Pleasants will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends for his quick wit, repartee and devotion to others. He was a memorable storyteller and was a devout Episcopalian. Mr. Pleasants was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Woodville Pleasants and his father, William Shepard Pleasants. He was also preceded in death by his step-son Dorian Fleming, III known as Tad. He is survived by his beloved wife Margot Bouden Pleasants, two stepdaughters, Leslie Bouden Fleming and Amelie Fleming Thompson, and three step-grandsons Tyler Rowe, Colin Rowe, and Austin Thompson. A memorial service preceded by visitation will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church on Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm followed by the service at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local animal shelter or local animal rescue group of your choice. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 24, 2019