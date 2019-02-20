Rev. William Wilbur Jackson III, age 73, devoted husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Son of the late Janie Pitcher and William W. Jackson II. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Brenda A. Jackson, one brother, 9 children, 25 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Celebration service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00am at the Rising Star Baptist Church, 620 Cardinal St, LaPlace, LA 70068. Viewing from 9:00am until service time. Rev. Donald August Sr., Pastor officiating. Interment Providence Resthaven Laplace, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051; 985-535-2516.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. William Wilbur Jackson III.
Hobson Brown Funeral Home
134 Daisy St
Garyville, LA 70051
(985) 535-2516
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019