Willie Earl Nunnery, retired Jaeger's employee. Born November 16, 1954 in New Orleans, LA and resided in Kenner, LA. He entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his home surrounded by family, at the age of 64. He is preceded in death by his father, Willie Nunnery, his mother, Thelma Nunnery, his brothers, Anthony and Eddie Nunnery, step-daughter, Edrick Harvey, grandmothers, Idella Brumfield and Mandy Nunnery and grandfather, Albert Nunnery. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Reather Nunnery. Father of Lashanda Blunt (Darius), Shenetta Huey, step-father of Shaquita Converse, Tommy Harvey and Jacob Toler. Brother of six sisters, Ardis Dunbar (Larry), Shelly Moses (Alfred), Patricia Nunnery, Chanel Cook (Harry), Earline Gilliam (Bernard), Paulean Williams and one brother, Calvin Nunnery. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, fourteen step-grandchildren, nine sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also church officials and members of neighboring churches of Christ, staff of Jaeger's Restaurant, Ochsner Baptist Hospital, UCPE AA Care, Metairie Manor and High Quality Cleaning are invited to attend the funeral services at Tharp-Sontheimer Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70001 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment in Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information call (504) 835-2341. Repass at 3740 Florida Ave., Kenner, LA 70065 (American Legion Hall). Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019