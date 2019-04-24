The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Willie Jackson
Willie "Lil Willie" "Pop" Edward Jackson, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his son's residence on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the age of 95. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Willie was the retired Owner Jackson Trucks. Devoted father of Willie E. Jackson, Jr. (Derrel Fenniday Jackson), Nikia Mitchell, Darrell Mitchell, and the late Larry Jackson. Son of the late Charles, Sr. and Mary Louise Jackson. Brother of the late Charles, Jr., Sidney, and James Jackson, and Mary Louise Francois Matthews, also survived by 16 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 6 godchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rock of Ages, Regular Baptist Church, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Life Center Cathedral, and neighboring churches; employees of Jefferson Parish School System, staff and students of Tulane University are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Rock of Ages Baptist Church 6533 Acre Rd. Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Rickey Johnson officiating / Pastor Gilbert Barnes Host Pastor. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
