Willie Hutchison, a resident of Covington, Louisiana passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019. He was born in Goodbee, Louisiana and was a longtime resident of New Orleans, where he was a self-employed truck driver. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 44 years, Eunice Claverie Hutchison; 5 children and step children, Leslie Hutchison Birden (Christopher, Sr.), Diane Hutchison, Charles Hutchison, Traci Broussard Daigs (Darryl), and Darrel Broussard Jr. (Keesha); 1 sister, Audrey Cade (Leonard) of Covington, LA, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henrietta Baham Dillard and Charlie Bob Hutchison; 2 brothers, Louis Hutchison and Leon Carter; 1 sister, Eloise Lee, and 1 great grandson, Darren Mason. Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, 10:00 AM at Professional Funeral Services Inc., 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM until service. Interment St. Louis #3 Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019