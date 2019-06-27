Willie Joseph Gautreaux passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Ramona Pitre Gautreaux. Father of Chad Gautreaux (Armando), Mindy G. Punch (Jason), and Brad Gautreaux. Grandfather of Lindsey Chaisson and Jason Punch Jr. Son of the late Willie Jean Gautreaux and Lillian Hartman Gautreaux. Brother of Dorothy Calecas (Johnny), Patsy Mouton (Kenneth), Roy Gautreaux (Patsy), Louella Mata (Manuel), and the late Joseph Gautreaux, Rodney Gautreaux, and Evelyn Barraza (late Ramon). Special thanks to Leroy Faucheaux, Danny Grisbaum, Roc Trosclair and the late Steve Brightbill. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Age 72 years and a lifelong resident of Bridge City, LA. Willie was an avid racecar driver, and volunteered with the Bridge City Fire Department for many years. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9 AM until mass time. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019