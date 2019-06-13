|
|
Willie Lee Alridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 75. She was the life of the party. She is survived by her 7 children: Mary, Janice, Tony, Ollie, Shewanda, Edith, and Francisco; (3) sisters and (3) brothers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ollie Mae & Lee Williams Taylor; (2) grandsons: Oliver and Cartass Alridge, (1) sister Daisy Taylor, and (3) brothers: Calvin, Eddie & Ray Taylor. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Lorenzo Wright, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019