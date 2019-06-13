The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Willie Lee Alridge

Willie Lee Alridge Obituary
Willie Lee Alridge passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 75. She was the life of the party. She is survived by her 7 children: Mary, Janice, Tony, Ollie, Shewanda, Edith, and Francisco; (3) sisters and (3) brothers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Ollie Mae & Lee Williams Taylor; (2) grandsons: Oliver and Cartass Alridge, (1) sister Daisy Taylor, and (3) brothers: Calvin, Eddie & Ray Taylor. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Lorenzo Wright, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019
