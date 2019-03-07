The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Willie M. "Junior" Clark Jr.

Willie M. "Junior" Clark Jr. Obituary
Willie "Junior" M. Clark, Jr. entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 81. Willie M. Clark Jr. is survived by his loving wife Ann L. Clark, Aunt Odile Clark Washington, children: Gregory Clark, Deanne Clark Thomas, Bryan (Sonya) Clark; grandchildren: Dominique Thomas, Damiane Thomas, Brittany Clark, Darielle Smith and Amber Smith. Also survived by stepmother Louise Clark, a host of siblings, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Willie M. Clark Sr. & Hazel Brown Clark, uncle Lowney Washingston, sisters Willie Mae Griffin, Patricia Clark and Brother Joseph Clark. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 for 11:00 a.m. at Saint Rita's Catholic Church, 2729 Lowerline St., New Orleans, LA 70125. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Sydney Speaks, officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
