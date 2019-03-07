Willie Mae (Meme) Burton, a native of Ethel Louisiana, passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the loving care of her devoted daughter Terri, at her home in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was the devoted wife of Alfred "Hawkeye" Burton, from Fluker Louisiana, whom she married and created a lovely home in New Orleans. She was a proficient homemaker who loved caring for her children and grandchild, nieces, nephews and extended family, an accomplished seamstress, a consummate chef who perfected the art of cooking wild game, creole cuisine, infamous "jelly" cake, pralines, and other culinary dishes. She was a practitioner of herbal remedies, tonics and teas, and an advocate for private education for her children while building them an extensive home library. She was a crossword puzzle enthusiast and a few of her favorite ways to relax were playing Bingo at the local halls and her "double diamonds" adventure at the casino. She was a member of Mount Hermon Baptist Church and a former member of the Stronger Hope Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the Usher Board for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Alfred on July 18, 2000 and by her mother Vicey Sparkman on February 25, 1951, father Simpson Keller, Jr. February 1, 1945, sister Marie Payne (1999), brother Alex Chapman (1997), brother Clarence Payne (1987), brother Earnest Keller (1989), brother Sam Keller (1980), and sister Mamie Simpson (1968). She is survived by two children, Betty Jean Burton and Terri Ann Burton; a grandson, Marcus Anthony Richardson, two great-grandchildren, Mason and Maxwell Richardson, two godchildren Andrea and Andre Chapman, one brother-in-law, two sons-in-law, one granddaughter in law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Viewing at 8:30 a.m., and service to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Majestic Funeral Home, 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana 70113 Rev. Floyd A. Grayson Officiating. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Park at 10400 Old Gentilly Road, New Orleans, LA 70127. Arrangements by Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary