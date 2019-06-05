Willie Meanor "Willean" Hart Simmons, aged 70, departed this life on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home in New Orleans, LA. Born September 18, 1948 in Franklinton, LA., to the union of the late Willie and Miree Hart, Willie served as Director of Press Park Daycare Nursery for many years. She also worked as a sitter and caretaker at Notre Dame Nursing Facility. Willie leaves a legacy of love and memories to: three daughters, Katina Brock, Tonya (Brenston) Treaudo, and Albertine Simmons, all of New Orleans, LA; one son, Albert Anthony (Crystal) Simmons III of Hammond, LA; step-daughter, Catherine Levy; brothers, Roy Lee (Helen) Hart, Felton (Pauline) Hart and Ervin James Hart, each of Franklinton, LA; Talmadge (Willie B) Hart of Folsom, LA, and Rayfon (Ollie) Hart of Kenner LA; sisters, Ozzie Mae Garrett of Folsom, LA and Creola Blackburn of Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All are invited to attend the Celebration Service honoring Willie Meanor Simmons on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at Beacon Light International Baptist Cathedral, 1937 Mirabeau Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Avenue, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019