Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Mount Zion Baptist Church
32471 Hwy 23,
Empire, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
First Mount Zion Baptist Church
32471 Hwy 23
Empire, LA
View Map
Willie Rankins, Sr. departed this life peacefully on Sunday April 21, 2019 at Riverbend Nursing Home in Jesuit Bend La. He was 78 years old and was a native of Amite La. and a longtime resident of Buras La. Son of the late Guy and Emma Jenkins Rankins. Beloved father of Shelita (Ferlin) Reddicks, Irma Mitchell, Willie (Debra) Rankins Jr. and Robert (Dolly) Mitchell. He also raised Kendra Mitchell Ragas as his own daughter. Grandfather of Jaden and Ferlin Reddick Jr., Deshawn Powell, Kayla, Emma and Cassie Rankins, Robert Mitchell Jr., Ashley Lynn Farmer, Eligah, Trent, Kendra and Monique Mitchell Brother of Alice (Ralph) Taylor, Guy (Jenelle) Rankins, Leontene Dillworth and the late Robert and Alton Rankins. He is also survived by a great grandson, several nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives, devoted friends and caregivers. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 32471 Hwy 23, Empire La. 70050 at 12 noon. The visitation will be from 9A.M. UNTIL 12 noon ONLY. Dr. Reginald H. Burl Sr. officiating. Entombment will follow in Mt. Zion Memorial Park Empire La. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit http://www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019
