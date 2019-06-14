Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Roy Chess. View Sign Service Information Murray Henderson Funeral Home 1209 Teche St New Orleans , LA 70114 (504)-366-4597 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Roy Chess, age 73, was born March 12, 1946, and departed this earthly life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He is the son of the late Odis and Anna Bertha Chess of Hermanville, Mississippi. He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 50 years Joe Ann Chess, three brothers: Burnell Chess, Alfonia Chess, Edward L. Chess and two sisters Lilly Marie Chess and Jerlean Castille. He is the loving father of two children Will Davis (Maria) and Felicia Chess-Johnson (Michael); Three grandchildren Mikayla Johnson, Myles Davis, and Malik Davis. He is survived by two brothers Odis Chess Jr. (Lois) and Leniar Chess and three sisters Gloria Williams, Linda Collins, and Arlean Neal (Lee). Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewing and memorial services Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 6-8pm at Murray Henderson Funeral Home located at1209 Teche St, New Orleans, LA. Willie Chess will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Little Zion Church of Christ Holiness at 4097 Hollygrove Ln, Hermanville, MS. ABB Vetco Gray, People's Health Insurance, Kevin Clark Electric, Family Home Care, Passages Hospice are all invited to attend. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.

