Willie Sims entered into eternal rest at Wynhoven Health Care Center on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a native of St. Francisville, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Willie was a retired employee with Service Glass as a window installer. Husband of the late Irene Stewart Sims. Devoted father of Shawanda (Mack) Turner, Bryant (Kimberly) Sims, and the late Kevin Sims, Sr. Son of the late Pricilla Godchaux. Brother of the late Douglas Wells. Father in law of Shavonne Sims. Son in law of the late Celestine J. Stewart. Brother in law of Maudry S. Brown, Celmentine S. Young,Evelina S. Sam, Amelia (Earl) Donald, Betty S. (James) Stewart, Merita S. (Raymond) Victorian, Gloria Wells, Enoch (Darrel Ann) Stewart, and the late Vernia S. Shepphard, Doris Stewart, Benjamine Stewart, Sr., Morris Stewart, Jr., Paul Brown, Sr., Ella Shepphard, Hilton Young, and Jewell Sam, Jr. Uncle of the late Eric Stewart and Shepphard, also survived by 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Second Mt. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services Second Mt. Triumph Missionary Baptist Church 3508 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019