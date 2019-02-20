Willie "Bill" Taylor exchanged his natural life for God's eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence at the age of 81. He was a native of Hazelhurst, MS and a resident of Marrero, LA. Bill whom he was affectionally known by family and friends retired from Wall Shipyard after 30 years of service. Beloved husband of Marilyn Taylor by second marriage and the late Helen Paige Taylor by first marriage. Devoted father of Frances Hamilton, Willie Lue Holland, Nancy Taylor, Recheka (Richard) Davis, Courtney (Jerome) Paul, Tenecia Mason, Jessie Taylor, Darin (Jackie) Taylor, Demond (Carla) Taylor, Jeff Simmons, Leslie Simmons, and the late Daniel and James "Wade" Taylor. Grandfather Richie, Randall, and Rashad Davis. Son of the late Thomas Luscious and Luvenia Hester Taylor. Brother of Barbara Williams, Rubie Lee Byrd, Sherman (Georgia) Taylor, Herman Taylor, and the late J.C. Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Charlie Taylor, George Taylor, Betty Foley, and Inez Taylor. Son-in-law of the late Amos and Ethel Mae Mason. Brother-in-law of Eva Nell Wilson, Mary Wiley, Margie Lawson, L.V. Mason, Eugene Mason, Larry (Ursula) Mason, Charles (Linda) Mason, Perry (Renata) Mason and the late Betty Joe Sumner and LaBarron Wiley; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service 6820 Westbank Expressway Marrero, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00p.m. Pastor Phillip Burks officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30p.m. at the above-named parlor. Internment: Will Be Private. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary