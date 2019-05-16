The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
More Obituaries for Willie Wells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie "Worm" Wells


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie "Worm" Wells Obituary
Willie "Worm" Wells, age 49, was born to the union of Althea Wells and Willie Johnson on December 13, 1969 in New Orleans, LA. He entered into eternal rest on May 5, 2019. Willie was known by many, and loved by all. He leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife Dorothy Milton, eight children: Erica, Eric, Jessica, Ashley, Diamond, Tatianna, Jazz, & Justin; nine siblings: Kevin, Thimas, Karen, Kirt, Rhonda, Trent, Valerie, Derrick, & Dedria; eight grandchildren: Erica, Stephanie, Le'ara, Ashton, Aydric, Amor, & Israel. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Althea Wells & Wille Johnson; grandmother Alberta Nixon, and seven siblings. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Pastor Darran E. Middleton, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
