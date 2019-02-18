The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2621 Colonial Blvd.
Violet, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
2621 Colonial Blvd.
Violet, LA
Wilmot Raymond Shows, born September 21, 1930, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Florine L. Shows. Son of the late Sidney S. Shows and Bernadine C. Shows. Loving father of eight children, Debra S. Clark (late Darrell), Connie S. Dudenhefer (Eugene), Evamaria S. Hall (late Tommy), Suzette S. Williams (Lloyd), Cynthia S. Cochran (Jimmy) , Marybeth S. Ricouard (Wayne), Maryjo Caruso (Darrell) and Wilmot Shows, Jr. (June). Proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Wilmot served in the military in the Korean War and proudly spoke about it to everyone. He also retired from the New Orleans Fire Department in 1986 after 30 years of service. He will be forever missed and loved by his family. May he rest in peace with the love of his life and all of his deceased family. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet. Visitation at the church begins at 10:00am with the Mass beginning at 11:30am. Interment immediately following at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Slidell. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019
