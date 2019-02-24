Winston "Pat" Sanders, 89, passed away at his home on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born to Henry and Henrietta Sanders on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1929, and was endearingly referred to as "Pat" for the remainder of his life. Pat had fond memories of his St. Roch childhood, and remained lifelong friends with those from his neighborhood. Pat's early career began as a Sealtest milk deliveryman and retired as a bus driver from Jefferson Parish Public Schools. Although a man of few words, his commitment to his family was undeniable, and his love for his wife unquestionable. Pat's personality was marked by a quiet demeanor, straight forward nature, infectious laugh and dry wit. He served four years in the Air Force. His hobbies included bowling, baseball, and watching Alfred Hitchcock movies. His lifetime aversion to speaking on the phone was acknowledged and respected by those closest to him. Pat will be fondly remembered by his loving wife, Joan; his children, Joanie (Paul), Barry, and Tricia (Mike); his grandchildren, Penny (Rob), Kristina (Myles), Richard, Jessica, and Stephanie (Nick); his eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Henrietta; his siblings, Audrey, Henry, Earl, and Arthur; his children, Phil and Arthur; and his grandson, Ronnie. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary