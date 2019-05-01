Yolanda Dolores Hurtado O'Brien passed away on April 29, 2019. Survived by her husband John C. O'Brien, by daughters Vanessa, Michelle (Geber Urbina), and Ariana (Jerry Harris), and grandchildren Landon and Lisa Urbina, and Rory Harris. Also survived by her siblings, Flor de Maria Hurtado, Carmen Martinez (Armengol Martinez), Isolda Hurtado (Fernando Silva), and Pedro Hurtado (Ruth Ortiz). Nieces and nephews, Joe Martinez, Fernando Silva (Alicia Bogran), Francisco Silva, Carla Ximena Hurtado, Tatiana Hurtado, Pedro Hurtado and Claudia Hurtado. Preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Hurtado Cardenas and Yolanda Vega of Nicaragua. A graduate of Loyola University Law School, Yolanda worked as a lawyer, a realtor and retired from a career with the Federal Government. Enjoyed music, reading, yoga, gardening and cooking. A longtime parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3601 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA 70006 on May 3, 2019, from 10:15 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Ann Church and Shrine. Funeral at Garden of Memories Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019