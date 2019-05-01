The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garden of Memories
4900 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 833-3786
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:15 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
3601 Transcontinental Dr.
Metairie, LA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Dolores Hurtado O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yolanda Dolores Hurtado O'Brien Obituary
Yolanda Dolores Hurtado O'Brien passed away on April 29, 2019. Survived by her husband John C. O'Brien, by daughters Vanessa, Michelle (Geber Urbina), and Ariana (Jerry Harris), and grandchildren Landon and Lisa Urbina, and Rory Harris. Also survived by her siblings, Flor de Maria Hurtado, Carmen Martinez (Armengol Martinez), Isolda Hurtado (Fernando Silva), and Pedro Hurtado (Ruth Ortiz). Nieces and nephews, Joe Martinez, Fernando Silva (Alicia Bogran), Francisco Silva, Carla Ximena Hurtado, Tatiana Hurtado, Pedro Hurtado and Claudia Hurtado. Preceded in death by her parents, Pedro Hurtado Cardenas and Yolanda Vega of Nicaragua. A graduate of Loyola University Law School, Yolanda worked as a lawyer, a realtor and retired from a career with the Federal Government. Enjoyed music, reading, yoga, gardening and cooking. A longtime parishioner of St. Ann Catholic Church in Metairie. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3601 Transcontinental Dr, Metairie, LA 70006 on May 3, 2019, from 10:15 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. followed by a Mass at 12:00 p.m. at St. Ann Church and Shrine. Funeral at Garden of Memories Cemetery will be private. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden of Memories
Download Now