Yolanda "YoYo" Treaudo Keller, age 61, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Algiers, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Yolanda was a 1976 graduate of L. B. Landry High School, and was employed with West Jefferson Medical as a Dietary Supervisor for 40 years. Loving and devoted mother of Kenyatta Keller Lawson and Jeremy Joseph Keller. Beloved daughter of Deloris Thomas Treaudo and the late Ulysses Treaudo, Sr. Granddaughter of the late Benjamin Treaudo, Mary Blain, and Louise Thomas. Great granddaughter of the late Ernest Thomas, Sr. and Myrtle Treaudo. Sister of Ulysses Treaudo, Jr., Lonnie Treaudo, Cynthia T. Anderson, Sheryl Givens, Deirdre Treaudo, and Lisa Treaudo; also survived by 3 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church; members of L. B. Landry Class of 1976; employees of West Jefferson Medical Center are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 15, 2019