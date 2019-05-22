Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne 'Vonnie' Johnson. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 21, 2019, Yvonne "Vonnie" Johnson entered her enteral rest following an acute illness at the Luling Living Center, at the age of 86 years old. She was born on October 31, 1932 to the late Ernest Johnson and Pearl Harris Johnson. Yvonne was born and raised in Edgard, Louisiana. At an early age, Yvonne devoted his life to Christ. She attended New St. Peter Baptist Church. Yvonne leaves behind her love and memories with her devoted nephew, Bobby (Cynthia) Johnson; seven nephews, Michael Johnson, Lawrence Johnson Jr., Bryant (Margo) Foster, David Foster, Clarence (Peggy) Forster Jr, Brandon (Porsha) Williams, Jerry Williams; five nieces Sarah Johnson, Maxine (Anthony) Rousell, Charlene Williams, Hernitta Williams, Trinetta Mitchell; two brothers-in-law Clarence Foster, Clarence Williams; two sisters-in-law Agnes and Patricia Johnson; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Pearl Harris Johnson; brothers Earl and Lawrence Johnson; sisters Gustavia Johnson Williams and Lucrecia Johnson Foster; nieces Judy Johnson Williams and Wanda Victor; nephew Carl Williams. The family would like to extend their thanks to Lakeside Hospice and Luling Living Center. The funeral arrangements are as follows: Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 am at New St. Peter Baptist Church located at 200 West 3rd Street, Edgard, LA 70090. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. Bardell's Mortuary in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837 On May 21, 2019, Yvonne "Vonnie" Johnson entered her enteral rest following an acute illness at the Luling Living Center, at the age of 86 years old. She was born on October 31, 1932 to the late Ernest Johnson and Pearl Harris Johnson. Yvonne was born and raised in Edgard, Louisiana. At an early age, Yvonne devoted his life to Christ. She attended New St. Peter Baptist Church. Yvonne leaves behind her love and memories with her devoted nephew, Bobby (Cynthia) Johnson; seven nephews, Michael Johnson, Lawrence Johnson Jr., Bryant (Margo) Foster, David Foster, Clarence (Peggy) Forster Jr, Brandon (Porsha) Williams, Jerry Williams; five nieces Sarah Johnson, Maxine (Anthony) Rousell, Charlene Williams, Hernitta Williams, Trinetta Mitchell; two brothers-in-law Clarence Foster, Clarence Williams; two sisters-in-law Agnes and Patricia Johnson; and a host of family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Pearl Harris Johnson; brothers Earl and Lawrence Johnson; sisters Gustavia Johnson Williams and Lucrecia Johnson Foster; nieces Judy Johnson Williams and Wanda Victor; nephew Carl Williams. The family would like to extend their thanks to Lakeside Hospice and Luling Living Center. The funeral arrangements are as follows: Friday, May 24, 2019, 11:00 am at New St. Peter Baptist Church located at 200 West 3rd Street, Edgard, LA 70090. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. Bardell's Mortuary in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close