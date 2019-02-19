|
|
Yvonne Allen entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home at the age of 83. Yonne was a life long resident of New Orleans, LA. She attended Bellchase High and a former employee of Pearl's Restaurant. She leaves to cherish her memories four daughters Dallas Portis, Lois Allen, Leria Allen, Gail Allen and two sons Kenneth Allen and Charles Allen, Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration Of Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 9:00 AM at Pentecost Baptist Church, 1510 Harrison Ave, New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019