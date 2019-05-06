Yvonne Antoinette Friedman Bascle passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Kenner, La. She was born in New Orleans on August 17, 1923 to the late Frank P. Friedman and Irma A. Alcantara Friedman Guarino. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Byron John Bascle Sr., her son Bruce Andrew Bascle and her grandson Jonah Byron Bascle. Mother of Byron Bascle Jr., Barbara Louviere (Eldon J.), Bonnie Mills (David, Sr.), Barry Bascle (Lisa B.) and Blake Bascle. Grandmother of Cherie Payer, Michelle Riley, Danielle Brocato, David Mills, Jr. and Jesse Bascle. She is also survived by ten Great-grandchildren. In her early years, Yvonne worked for the OPA-Rationing Board and as Docket Clerk for Hale Boggs. She was also employed by D.H. Holmes and sold many products at in home parties and conducted survey work by phone and in malls as well as providing child care services. Yvonne was a member of St. Jude Society at St. Mary Magdalen Church and a member of Senior citizens groups at St. Angela Merici and St. Clement of Rome. Yvonne enjoyed listening to Mother Angelica on EWTN. She also loved making others laugh with her quick wit! Yvonne looked forward to being a bus captain and making up games for bus trips in the clubs she belonged to. In her leisure time, she enjoyed ceramics and card socials. She enjoyed writing poems. Yvonne was dedicated to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to express appreciation for the care provided by The Blake at Lafayette, Our Lady of Wisdom, Chateau Living Center and St Catherine's Hospice, A special thanks to Jay Conner for her loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12pm with public visitation beginning at 10am. Interment will follow the service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the take out the St. Catherine's Hospice in LaPlace, LA. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 11, 2019